Mitsubishi to acquire Bridgeport Bombardier facility

Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi announce they are moving forward with the acquisition of Bombardier's regional jet program in Quebec, Ontario, Tucson and here in Bridgeport.

"There is going to be a bit of time for the dust to settle and what-not. Obviously it is the merger of two multinational companies so hopefully with Mitsubishi coming into town and becoming part of the family here at North Central West Virginia Airport, it will bring all positive things," said Rick Rock, director of the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The deal was announced by Bombardier in late June. Mitsubishi will take over maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing and sales of the regional jet program.

Bombardier staff say the acquisition will complete corporation's transition to aerospace. While Mitsubishi leaders say this will be a step towards expanding aviation capability.

The acquisition was priced at $550-million.

This week it was announced that the closing date of the acquisition was set for June 1st.

The jet program will be renamed the MHI RK Aviation Group and will continue operations under the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries name.

"This will be something that leaves a huge impact on North Central West Virginia and the state of West Virginia," said Rock.