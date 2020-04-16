Mobile food pantry serves hundreds out of Palatine Park

Feeding America, the parent organization for the Mountaineer Food Bank, reports a 98% surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is not just people who are normally hit hard financially. But people who normally do not have financial aid issues are hit hard because they are not able to work. They are laid off, they have lost their jobs," said Tabitha Mays, a Mountaineer Food Bank coordinator.

Hundreds lined up for the food bank's mobile food pantry Thursday. The roads to Palatine Park full of families and residents waiting for meals.

Volunteers prepared 400 frozen meal kits, stocked with 3 chickens, two pork loins, four liquid egg cartons and three loaves of bread. The lines for these kits began early.

"We pulled in around nine o'clock and there were already people lined up," said Mays.

The bumper-to-bumper traffic did not ease up until just after noon.

With tens-of-thousands out of work, the lines for mobile food pantries continue to grow.

"It is sad seeing all these people out here. Especially when you are not used to asking for help, but needing help. People hate to do it, but a mobile pantry, it is kind of discreet," said Mays.

Upcoming mobile food pantry dates and locations can be found on the Mountaineer Food Bank's website.