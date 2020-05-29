Mon County Health Department administers 1,000 free COVID-19 tests; all tests come back negative

The Monongalia County Health Department and West Virginia National Guard administered 1,000 free tests last weekend.

Of the 1,000 free tests administered last weekend, all tests came back negative, the health department said in a news release.

“We are happy that a variety of individuals came out for free testing and we are happy to report this outcome,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer.

The testing took place at the Big Lots parking lot on May 22 and Mountainview Elementary and the WVU Coliseum on May 23. Health officials say the testing was done in accordance with an order Governor Jim Justice to provide free COVID-19 testing in specific counties to vulnerable populations, including minorities and those with special needs and/or without primary health care providers.

Health officials say testing was organized with a week's notice. It was pulled off with 42 people on May 22 at one location and 63 people at two locations on May 23.

The health department says the breakdowns for each day follows:

- May 22: MCHD staff, 13; West Virginia National Guardsmen currently housed at MCHD, four; additional West Virginia National Guardsmen, 18; and seven volunteers

- May 23: MCHD staff, 16; West Virginia National Guardsmen currently housed at MCHD, four; additional West Virginia National Guardsmen, 27; and 16 volunteers.

As of Thursday, Monongalia County has had 121 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths. All the deaths are related to a nursing home outbreak.

“We are very pleased with these negative test results, but people still need to be aware that we still have COVID-19 in the county and that everyone should exercise the proper precautions to avoid getting it,” Dr. Smith said.

According to health officials, precautions include wearing a mask in public, maintaining a social distance of six feet from others and washing hands frequently for 20 seconds with warm water and soap.

The health department says Monongalia County continues to open back up under Justice's plan, The Comeback, but a spike in COVID-19 cases could result in a reversal of some of those trends.

“If we see increasing number of COVID-19 cases, then commerce may slow, halt or return to closure of all but essential services,” Dr. Smith said. “We are dependent upon everyone’s cooperation to prevent a rise in the number of positive cases. Everyone in our county is in this together. We need to be reasonable in our decision making and remember that it is our actions that will determine how quickly things open up.”

As of May 4, West Virginia has been under a "Safer at Home" order that lifts restrictions of the "Stay at Home" order.

But at least 1 in 4 individuals with COVID-19 do not have symptoms, which can include fever, dry cough and trouble breathing,” Dr. Smith said. “Also, individuals with COVID-19 can shed the virus, and therefore spread the illness, before they develop symptoms. So, we really want to emphasize that people should be cautious when they are out and about.”

The health department says they are examining opportunities for additional testing, especially in vulnerable populations.

This weekend marks day 70 for the health department's response. Dr. Smith expressed his appreciation for the unsung heroes of public health. These include first responders, first receivers, the West Virginia National Guard, Monongalia County Commissioners, the justice system, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, politicians, emergency management, hospital staff and management, peer recovery coaches and everyone who has been on the front lines or in support of this response.

“It has been a team effort, and we at the health department want to thank everyone who has provided assistance to us,” Dr. Smith said.