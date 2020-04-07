Mon County Health Department recommends citizens wear face mask or cover in public

The Monongalia County Health Department is recommending that people wear face masks or covers while out in public.

According to Mon County Health Department Executive Director and County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith, the health order is effective immediately.

"It remains of the utmost importance to follow the Governor's Order to stay at home and practice social distancing," according to Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith says infected people with or without symptoms of illness may spread the virus by simply breathing, talking, singing or yelling. Because people may not be effectively covering their sneezes and coughs, masks and facial coverings are "more important to protect the public and each other from this disease."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to wear a face mask or cover while in public, according to Dr. Smith.

For the cover to be effective, it should:

-fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of the face

-secured with ties or ear loops

-be made of multiple layers of fabric

-allow for breathing without restriction

-be laundered and dried without damage or change to shape

Dr. Smith signed the Health Department Order Tuesday, April 7.