Mon County Health Department's Clinical Services resumes normal appointments

The Monongalia County Health Department's Clinical Services is open for preventative service appointments, a news release states.

“The health department staff is at a place where we can resume some of our normal services again,” said Jennifer Goldcamp, director of nursing for the MCHD Clinical Services program.

According to a news release from the Mon County Health Department, Clinical Services offers Family Planning for free or low-cost birth control, as well as health check-ups for those seeking birth control. West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program provides Pap tests, breast exams and mammogram referrals for those who qualify.

“And we also accept commercial insurances for women’s health and gynecology,” Goldcamp said.

Goldcamp said testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases are free.

“All of our services are confidential, and our staff is non-judgmental," said Goldcamp.

Health officials say vaccines are also available at the health department.

According to the press release, visitors will notice a difference in the intake process to protect everyone's health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’ll be getting intake forms texted or emailed to you,” Goldcamp said. “And when you come to our facility, you’ll call, and a nurse will interview you over the phone. Then she will bring you in to see the provider.”

Patients will be asked to put on a mask when they arrive, according to health officials.

“It’s just to protect everybody and maintain social distancing,” said Goldcamp.

To make an appointment at MCHD Clinical Services, call 304-598-5119.