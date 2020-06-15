Mon County Sheriff warns public of new phone scam

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a new phone scam.

The callers identify themselves as Lt. Allen Bradford and Lt. Todd Sullivan with the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, the callers tell the person they're calling that there are arrest warrants out for them, and they have to come up with the money to stay out of jail.

The sheriff's office says there are no deputies by those names working for Monongalia County. Mon County deputies do not make phone calls telling people to send money to stay out of jail concerning arrest warrants.

Anyone who receives these calls should contact their local law enforcement agency.