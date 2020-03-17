Mon County Sheriff's Office implementing safeguards in response to COVID-19

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced they will be implementing safeguards as of March 19, in response to the COVID-19 virus.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the access door to the Sheriff's Office lobby will be closed to non-essential personnel, except in emergency situations. Fingerprinting will be suspended for the general public.

New Concealed Carry applications will not be accepted until further notice because of personal contact with personnel, the Sheriff's Office states. Renewal of Concealed Carry permits will be done by mail only, which will require those to send a money order for payment of any fees associated with the renewal.

People who wish to get copies of accident and incident reports can call the Sheriff's Office Monday thru Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The report will need to be paid for by mail before the report(s) are sent. Accident reports are also available online through crashdocs.org.

The news release states all calls for deputies will still be handled. However, the following procedures will apply:

- All calls concerning crimes in progress will be answered as they currently are. Call 911 and the call will be dispatched to a deputy for response.

- For all calls dealing with crimes that already happened and not currently in progress, call the Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260, or the non-emergency 911 phone line at 304-599-6382.

The Tax Office will not be open to the public until further notice. The office will be available to taxpayers by phone, email and mail.