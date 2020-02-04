Mon County man accused of strangling woman

A Morgantown man was arrested after he strangled a woman, deputies said.

According to the criminal complaint, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home on Craig's Run Road on a requested talk with officers complaint Monday.

Deputies say there is a history of trespassing and domestic at the house.

When deputies arrived, they could hear screaming and arguing coming from the house. A woman then left the house and the area.

The woman contacted deputies. She said she was at the Magistrate Court to get a protective order.

Deputies told the woman to their office.

The woman explained to deputies her interactions with William Bencic, 30, earlier that day.

The victim said she woke Bencic up to tell him information about their bank account, according to court documents. Bencic then jumped out of bed and choked her. He also punched her in the side and chest area.

Deputies say the victim had visible red marks on her arm where Bencic hit her.

The victim told deputies that this was not the first time Bencic and her fought. She had an older bruise on her right leg.

The victim provided a written statement to deputies and photos were taken.

Deputies took Bencic into custody.

Bencic was charged with strangulation. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.