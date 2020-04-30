Mon County man faces charges after breaking into cars at University Motors, deputies say

A Morgantown man is facing charges after he broke into cars at University Motors, deputies said.

According to a news release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to University Motors on Don Knotts Boulevard at 1:55 a.m. about an auto tampering complaint.

When deputies arrived, they approached an individual that had been seen on the business security camera system. The system was being monitored by an employee at University Motors.

Deputies identified the person as Jerome Shrewsbury, 36, of Morgantown. He was detained and questioned about what he was doing there.

Shrewsbury admitted to breaking into the cars and stealing items, deputies said.

Deputies say Shrewsbury also admitted to other vehicle break-ins at University Motors.

Shrewsbury has been charged with auto tampering and petit larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail was set at $2,500.