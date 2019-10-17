2 Morgantown men admit to firearms charges

Two Morgantown men have admitted to firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 31-year-old DeRon Parrish pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felon. DeRon, a convicted felon, admitted to having three shotguns in November 2018 in Monongalia County.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andre Parrish pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as drug user, Powell says. Andre, who is prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having three 12-guage shotguns and a pistol in Monongalia County in November 2018.

DeRon and Andre each face up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Powell.

Powell says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting DeRon and Andre's case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated the case.