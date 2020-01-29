Mon County pharmacist sentenced to 10 years for illegally distributing oxycodone

A Morgantown pharmacist was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for illegally distributing oxycodone, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Scott Tingler, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice” and one count of “False Tax Return” in May 2019, said Powell. Tingler admitted to conspiring with others to distribute more than 7,400 grams of oxycodone in Monongalia County and elsewhere from August 2014 to August 2018. He also admitted to filing false tax return in April 2015.

“Too many lives have already been lost in this great state to opioids. We must hold those who are sworn to help the sick and injured accountable when they choose to break their oath and the law. I’ve said it before, but a white coat will not protect you from prosecution if you are illegally peddling pills or other drugs,” said Powell.

Tingler was ordered to pay $507,942.42 in restitution to the IRS and former employees, according to Powell. A money judgement was also made in the amount of $1,845,000.

As a part of the plea deal, Tingler agreed to give up his pharmacy license and not seek to reinstate the same. He also agreed not seek employment in any position that would require or permit him to handle or dispense controlled substances during any period of incarceration or supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted Tingler's case on behalf of the government. The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad, the Morgantown Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police BCI investigated the case.

These charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep, according to Powell.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.