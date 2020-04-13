Woman charged after having a party with over 5 people in Morgantown

A woman is facing charges after she threw a party in Morgantown Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Morgantown Police officers responded to a loud party on the 300 block of Spruce Street at 12:45 a.m.

Police say they saw approximately 10 people leaving the apartment.

Officers then spoke to the resident, Katrina Herrell, 21, of Morgantown. They asked for her name for a citation, and she refused.

Herrell told police that she did not have to give them her name. Police then told her that she was being given an order, and instructed her to give her name or she would be arrested.

Herrell said no and started walking back into the apartment, court documents state.

Police then arrested Herrell.

Herrell has been charged with obstructing Governor's Executive Order of not having a gathering over five people and obstructing an officer.