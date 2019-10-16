Mon County woman sentenced to over 6 years in prison for drug charge

A Monongalia County woman was sentenced to over 6 years in prison Wednesday for her involvement in a drug distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 39-year-old Bonnie Jo Korzun of Granville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 77 months. Korzun pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin in April 2019.

Kozrun admitted to selling heroin in Monongalia County in May 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Kozrun's case on behalf of the government.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.