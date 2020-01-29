Mon Health offers free diabetic prevention program

Figures from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say West Virginia has the second-highest rate of diabetes in adults in the nation. Nearly 15% of the state.

"There are different types, but it's a condition where your body does not make any or does not make enough insulin to lower blood glucose levels," said diabetes education coordinator Andrea McCarty.

To change those numbers, the staff at Mon Health Medical Center holds a program to help people who are at risk of Type 2.

"Pre-diabetes is what it is for, people with pre-diabetes can actually reverse their condition. people with type 2 can't," McCarty said.

Officials say there usually aren't any symptoms for pre-diabetes. Lab work is done to find out if you have are at risk.

"A fasting blood glucose level between 100 and 125 would be diagnostic of pre-diabetes," McCarty said.

Education and support through the program help people change their health to maintain a balanced diet.

"Healthy eating, losing 5% body weight, an increase in physical activity, managing stress, and eating and acting mindfully so that the choices you make will impact your life in a positive way," McCarty said.

McCarty says one and three adults are at risk of developing type two diabetes.With the help of the prevention program, staff hope to reduce the risk.

"People that follow the program reduce their risk of developing diabetes by 58%. For those over the age of 60, they reduce their risk by 71%."

The 24 class series starts Feb. 11. Classes will be each Tuesday at the Mon Health Medical Conference Center. Pre-registration is required.