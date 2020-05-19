Mon Health approved to build Fairmont hospital

Mon Health System announced Tuesday that it has been approved to

build a small format hospital in Fairmont to serve the greater Fairmont community.

Approval came from the West Virginia Health Care Authority in response to a Certificate of Need filed in March 2020.

Small format hospitals are accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer hospital-based services that include inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab

services, and full-service emergency services – just on smaller scale than larger hospitals.

Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital will be a 10 inpatient bed, 10 emergency bed facility.

“We believe that this is a perfect solution for the Fairmont region and its surrounding communities,” said David.

Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “Mon Health already owns the property in Greater Fairmont on which we will build. Because many of Marion County residents already know and trust Mon Health for their medical care, we look forward to opening this new hospital to the greater Fairmont area to keep healthcare local for our patients. We thank the Healthcare Authority for its thorough review, analysis and approval.”

The new hospital is expected to be a 19,000 square foot, one-story facility located in Pleasant Valley in close proximity to the Fairmont Technology Park.