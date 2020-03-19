Mon Health Hospitals and Facilities suspending all non-essential treatments

Mon Health System Hospitals and facilities, including Grafton City Hospital, has suspended all non-essential treatments in order to keep patients and staff safe and support a community response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a news release says.

"Mon Health and Grafton City Hospital medical staffs and facilities are focused on ensuring top quality care and outcomes always," the news release states. "We live our mission of each patient every time always."

A Mon Health spokesperson say non-essential care is care that is not time-sensitive for medical reasons.

Mon Health will continue to care for patients and will provide necessary postoperative and follow-up care for patients who recently had procedures at one of its facilities, according to the news release.

Mon Health has implemented rigorous COVID-19 prevention measures other services for sustained patient care during the outbreak.

The spokesperson says Mon Health is coordinating with the healthcare community to determine how capacity is created by this suspension may be used to help neighboring hospitals provide care that is not related to COVID-19.

Mon Health says the suspension will be lifted as soon as it's deemed responsible.

Patients with scheduled appointments affected by this policy are being contacted to reschedule, according to the spokesperson. If you are not contacted, your appointment will proceed as scheduled.

