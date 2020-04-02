Mon Health, Marion County Health Department to offer Fairmont COVID-19 testing location

Mon Health System, along with the Marion County Health Department, Fairmont State University and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, is establishing a new testing location for pre-screened, pre-registered patients who suspect they may have COVID-19, a news release says.

According to a news release from Mon Health, the new testing location will be at the offices of of Drs. Bonfili and Flowers at 1840 Locust Avenue in Fairmont operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6pm. Patients need to call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798 to pre-screen and pre-register, and they need to specify that they want to be tested at the Fairmont site.

Healthcare professionals will ask a series of qualifying questions following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening requirements, according to Mon Health officials. If the patient requires testing, their information will be obtained for pre-registration.

Once the patient is pre-registered, they will receive confirmation that they are cleared for testing and should go to the nearest drive-thru site, Mon Health officials said. Patients who have not pre-screened or pre-registered will not be tested in the drive-through process.

“As a longstanding member of the healthcare community, we are committed to keeping healthcare resources local,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “Through expansion of our physician services at the Fairmont Technology Park, our continuation of our longstanding durable medical equipment service in Fairmont and plans to bring a new hospital to the community, we are proud to provide another opportunity for increased healthcare services to our Fairmont neighbors through this drive-through testing site. We have an excellent working relationship with the Marion County Health Department, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, and Fairmont State University, all of whom are instrumental in the establishment of this remote testing opportunity. We thank these dedicated partners and our location owner for allowing us to bring this service to Fairmont.”

Mon Health officials say patients need to have a government issued ID. The test is a "simple nose swab, the same as for influenza." Results will be available within 10 days and the patient will be called with the results.

Patients awaiting results should self-quarantine at home until result are provided, according to health officials.

“I am very excited to partner with Mon Health System to bring much needed testing to our residents,” said Lloyd R. White, Administrator at the Marion County Health Department. “Working through a partnership with quality healthcare providers, such as Mon Health, allows us to provide the best service to our residents.”

According to Mon Health officials, if you are experiencing fever, respiratory symptoms, and cough, the CDC recommends that you not go directly to a clinic, urgent care, or emergency department unless your symptoms are life-threatening. Instead, call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line (304) 285-3798 to establish if you need to be tested.