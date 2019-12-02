Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital hosts local vendors for hospital workers and community

Many small businesses were recognized and supported this Saturday for small business Saturday.

This recognition continued on Monday as local vendors came together at the Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital.

Vendors were selling their items to those that worked at the hospital as well as the public.

Theresa Goff, the owner of Theresa Goff's Creation, said she thinks it's great to continue recognizing small businesses in the community.

"It's important to support the local people because it actually helps the community," Goff said. "It's actually easier to get the product and you don't have to pay the overhead of Walmart or something like that," she said.

"It's actually made right here."

The event had over 15 vendors make an appearance.

"It's a great way for them to showcase who they are," the community programs coordinator, Kim Liston said.

Some of the items being sold included jewelry, clothing and holiday decorations.

Liston said this is a great way to provide to workers who don't get the time to shop over the holidays.

"We started this a long time ago because we wanted our employees to have a chance to shop," she said. "A lot of them take on extra shifts this time of the year so they don't always have the time to run out, so we thought let's bring it to them," Liston said.

"We also do payroll deductions for them, so we were kind of thinking about them first but it's open to anybody and we appreciate anyone coming in and shopping."

Vendors that participated in the event will give 20 percent of what they make to the hospital's foundation.