Mon Health launches plan to safely allow urgent, elective surgeries

As Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announces plans to slowly lift "stay at home" restrictions, hospitals like Mon Health are preparing to allow more for patients.

"Eliminating elective procedures weeks ago, around day 45, was the right thing to do to make sure we only deal with those who are really sick who need healthcare right away," said President and CEO of Mon Health Systems David Goldberg

Hospitals across the state have submitted plans to safely begin allowing for "Urgent elective medical surgeries" which covers a variety of conditions and procedures.

"We look at what I call the most urgent emergent,things that were put off 4-5 weeks ago that really need to be done because you have pain you have discomfort, but it wasn't life threatening," Goldberg said "Then work our way out to elective screening, colonoscopy, or the MRI or CT that didn't need to be done during the pandemic,"

Safety procedures for hospital staff and patients are also laid out in the plan.

"Every employee is screened, temperature taken, and masked across our facilities and out offices," said Goldberg "We're gonna do the same with our patients,"

Hospital staff and patients will also be required to have their temperature checked and maintain social distancing when possible.

For those who don't need in-person medical care, Mon Health is continuing to offer virtual visits.

The hospital stresses that if someone is dealing with a medical issue, to contact their doctor immediately.

"Don't let that urgent issue prevent you from seeing your doctor, go to the urgent care, go to the physicians office, or come to the emergency room,"