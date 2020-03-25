Mon Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

Mon Health System has established drive-thru testing sites for pre-screened, pre-registered patients who suspect they may have the novel coronavirus, a news release says.

Mon Health has four locations offering patients the ability to be tested in their vehicles, according to a news release from Mon Health. For patients to qualify, patients must be pre-screened and pre-registered.

Beginning Thursday, Mon Health Medical Center will offer drive-thru testing from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The other locations are:

-Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital: Monday-Friday from 10a-12p and 1-4p in the Kingwood Elementary School parking lot. To pre-screen, please call (304) 329-7285.

-Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital: Monday-Friday from 9a-1p and 2p-7p at the Market Place Mall. To pre-screen, please call 304-517-1584.

-Mon Health affiliate hospital, Grafton City Hospital: As Needed from 12p-4p at Grafton High School. To pre-screen, please call 304-265-0400.

Mon Health says healthcare professions will ask a series of qualifying questions following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening requirements. If the person requires testing, their information will be obtained for pre-registration.

Once the patient is pre-registered, they will receive confirmation that they are cleared for testing and should go to the nearest drive-thru site, according to Mon Health. Patients who have not pre-screened or pre-registered will not be tested in the drive-thru process.

Patients must present a government issued ID, Mon Health says. The test process is a simple nose swab, the same for the flu. Results will be available in about 72 hours, and Mon Health will call the patient with the results.