Mon Health partners with HealthWorks to provide a new program to cancer patients

Mon Health and Health Works Rehab and Fitness center are coming together to provide a program to cancer patients.

The two are partnering to provide cancer patients with a free exercise and well-being program.

The program will be in a class setting where a trainer will work with patients to help better themselves.

The fitness director, Stephen Gudshall, said the program has many benefits.

"Getting them doing something exercise related just to kind of help with side effects, to help with mood, all sorts of things that occur when people are undergoing treatments and even after treatments to kind of keep them active," he said.

"It gives them encouragement too, to be able to accomplish things and it builds camaraderie with others who are going through the same thing," Gudshall said.

Once patients have completed the number of classes they wish to attend, light exercise equipment will be provided to continue their exercise program at home.

The program is set to start between March and April of this year.