Mon Health permits visitors, some employees to wear home-made masks

Not all the masks are plain. From NFL themed masks to favorite colors, Mon Health employees are staying safe in creative ways.

On Friday, Mon Health officials announced that visitors and some employees will be permitted to wear home-made masks.

"Now for our providers ... so our doctors, our nurses, those in registration that are truly right there with the patient going in and out of rooms, we still have surgical masks for those people to wear. So it's a conservation effort on our part," says Mon Health Foundation Executive Director Luella Gunter.

Auxiliary volunteers have been making a lot of the masks from home and donating them since only essential workers are permitted to work on the Mon Health campuses.

"All this time, we have lovely seamstress ladies who know how to do it. They've been making masks, and then we have drop off points where we meet outside of the hospital, and we collect them," says Gunter.

Gunter says she sees different types of home-made masks, but the kinds with the filters, she says, are the most effective .

"There's this mask a prototype that's been developed ... masks that has a pouch built into the front where you can put a filter so that we have an extra barrier," she adds.