Mon Health teams up with the West Virginia Jazz Society for Pink Ribbon Concert Series

Mon Health wanted to do something special during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so they teamed up with the West Virginia Jazz Society to host The Pink Ribbon Concert Series.

The series includes five different concerts throughout the region including Weston, Clarksburg, Kingwood, Elkins, and Morgantown.

One of the concerts happened Friday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Renowned Jazz singer Sharón Clark performed her tribute to Jazz legend Nat King Cole. The performance was something Clark developed just for this event.

The money from the tickets and any donations during the concert went directly to the Mon Health Medical Center's Angel Fund. The Angel Fund is for the financial impact cancer treatment or appointments can have. One of the things the Angel Fund does is give patients things they might need to get to their appointments like gas cards or meal tickets.

President of the West Virginia Jazz Society, Eric Spelsberg said "It's a great time for a great cause. It's all positive, and it's hard to beat that."

Mon Health's Executive Director of Philanthropy, Luella Gunter said the concert series is dear to her heart because she is a breast cancer survivor. Gunter said it means a lot to her to see the community come out and support this cause.

"Cancer is a difficult topic to talk about. This is not just to raise money, but to celebrate those who are survivors. We thought it was a nice way to bring people out, have a nice time, but be here for a purpose and a cause" said Gunter.

The next concert is October 18th at The Gracie Metheny Band at the Preston County Arts Center in Kingwood. Ansyone interested in the concert series can learn more or buy tickets at the Mon Health website.