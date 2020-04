Mon Health Officials announce the establishment of a new testing location for pre-screened and pre-registered patients who suspect they may have COVID-19.

The new location will be at 1840 Locust Ave. in Fairmont.

Patients must present a government issued ID. The process is a simple nose swab. The results will be available within ten day , and the patient will be called with the results. While awaiting results, officials say patients should self-quarantine at home.