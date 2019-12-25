Mon Health to expand parental leave benefits for employees in 2020

A new parental leave policy at Mon Health will allow benefit eligible employees additional, paid time off work following a birth, adoption or placement of a child, according to a press release from Mon Health.

Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg says the new policy will take effect at the start of 2020. The benefits represent the health system's commitment as a Family Friendly employer.

“We recognize how precious and fleeting those early days are following a birth, adoption, or foster placement,” says Goldberg. “We want our employees who are expecting parents or caregivers to be able to focus on bonding with their children and attending to family responsibilities before transitioning back to work.”

Eligible employees will receive up to 14 consecutive calendar days of paid parental leave compensated at 100 percent of the employees regular pay, according to Mon Health.

Goldberg says if both spouses or partners are employed by Mon Health, then each will receive the same benefit.

“Research shows expanded parental leave poses many benefits for parents and caregivers, as well as the children under their care,” says Goldberg. “We are committed to making this a priority for our Mon Health family moving forward.”

According to Mon Health, paid parental leave can be taken at any time during the three-month period following the birth, adoption or placement of a child and must be in a continuous time frame.

Mon Health says eligible employees do not have to qualify for FMLA to receive parental leave.