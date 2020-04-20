Mon Health treats, diagnoses COVID-19 patients virtually

With limiting contact now more prevalent than ever, Mon Health doctors and nurses treat patients virtually in a process known as Telehealth.

"We have some many patients that have chronic disease states that make them at to come into our office," says Brandon P. Byron, MD, CEO of Mon Health Wedgewood Primary Care & Psychiatry associates.

"I think that's what's changed for us with COVID is having a way of at least meeting some of the needs, especially chronically ill patients without having them come out into the public and risk exposure," he adds.

The process is simple. Patients make an appointment with a phone call, then they see the doctor over video chat.

"We have identified multiple people both who have either walked in the clinic or through Telehealth, and diverted them to testing sites, where some of them turned out to be positive," says Byron.

In patient care, nurses can also virtually monitor patients.

"We need to constantly have a visual on the patients because with the COVID, when you have that disease process, some patients are fine, but some patients can change within a few minutes," says Beth N. Anderson-Lenkey, Director of Medical Services.

Collaborations were made with IT to ensure each patient room on the unit had video monitoring capabilities. This unit is isolated from all other patients to limit risk and further prevent exposure.

"When you're a nurse, you look at more things than what the patient says to you," says Anderson-Lenkey.

"You're able to see certain things from patients whenever they might be fidgety or it's tough to breath. We call it a tripod, whenever they're sitting on the edge of their bed because they can't seem to catch their breath," she adds.