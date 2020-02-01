Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity and Restore held a recycled latex paint drive

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that every U.S. homeowner has 3-4 gallons of leftover paint stored in their homes, and 10 percent of the paint ends up in landfills.

Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity and Restore held a Paint drive for paint recycling to help this issue.

Anyone who brought paint to the facility had to make sure it was five-years-old or newer, and it cannot be led or oil based paints.

Workers say this has many benefits environmentally and locally.

"It helps the environment because a lot of people will just dump it in their yards and that gets in our water supply," Missy Schell, the receiving manager said. "Plus, all of the proceeds go to habitat for humanity," she said.

The assistant manager at ReStore agreed with Schell and went on to add, "and help build houses for those that are needing housing in Morgantown, Preston County, or Marion County,"

Although the event went until 5 p.m. on Saturday, workers say you can still bring cans of paint in during their operating hours. They ask that you do not drop off paint cans when they are closed due to weather conditions.

Restore is also holding a contest that will end on Feb. 15. Customers have the chance to name a recreated paint color. To enter, customers pay $1, tell workers the new color name and describe it.