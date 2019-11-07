Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity partners with WVU athletics to build affordable housing

Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity held their groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that works to provide affordable housing in a safe environment to help families improve their housing conditions.

Officials from the organization are partnering with WVU athletics faculty, staff and student athletes to build three duplex units.

These units will provide affordable home ownership to a total of six families.

The Executive Director of Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity, Shawnda Cook, said that this partnership not only helps build homes, but also spreads awareness for the need of affordable housing throughout Mon County.

"In the community that we serve there is a huge need for affordable housing, so this is going to enable us to provide a safe place for six families to be able to go home and lay their heads down at night," she said.

There is a pre-qualification process for those interested in the units. Cook said they have to have an identified need, an income to sustain a mortgage payment and they must be willing to partner with habitat and do their sweat equity. Whether that's helping to build their home or another families home, volunteering for Habitats thrift store or participating in fundraising events.

Construction for the units will begin this month.