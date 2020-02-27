Mon County QRT will mentor group in Kentucky

Members of the Mon County QRT will meet with a group from Madison County, Kentucky, March 6 to show them their efforts to help the opioid crisis.

Employees will go on ride-alongs with first responders who treat overdose patients.

Officials with the Mon County QRT say it's a great opportunity to help those outside of West Virginia who are struggling with addiction.

"Quick Response Teams are a really good avenue to address those situations," said Director of Operations with the West Virginia Sober Living Jon Dower. "Meeting that individual at this little brief moment of clarity that occurs after an overdose."

According to the press release, Of the 139 clients that have been contacted since the QRT started last spring, 37% have

been referred or connected with treatment of harm reduction services.

"I think this is a really great opportunity for us as well as the Madison County Health Department," said Brittany Irick, QRT coordinator and grant manager for Monongalia County Health Department. "This is an opportunity for another area to address the substance abuse disorder issues that are going on in their county."