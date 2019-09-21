Money raised from poker run goes to the Marion County Humane Society

Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts came together today all for the love of animals.

Many things were raffled off to benefit the Marion County Humane Society including artwork, liquor baskets, artwork, and a flat-screen television.

A poker run was held in Fairmont to benefit the Marion County Humane Society.

The event featured live music, raffles, and the poker run... where participants rode to five different locations.

The event organizer, Rae Anne Carter says the shelter's water-line broke and the ceiling is falling in.

The hope is to raise money to eventually move the animals or rebuild the facility.

"Our poor shelter is falling apart, our animals need a better place to live. To have this many bikes and this many people, I am very excited for it. I am very happy that everyone came out to help us today," said Carter.

This was the event's first year, but the turn out was great. Carter says they have already started planning next year's poker run.

