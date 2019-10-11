Monongah Elementary School receives check for 1,939 dollars

Fairmont Federal Credit Union had a check to hand out to one lucky elementary school on Friday morning.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union awarded a check to Monongah Elementary School for winning the Partners 'n Pennies challenge (WDTV).

The credit union held the Partners 'n Pennies challenge across 4 elementary schools to see who could collect the most pennies. The challenge was a way to continue Fairmont Federal's 80th anniversary and to give back to the community they serve.

Monongah Elementary School won the challenge after competing against East Park, Big Elm, and North Elementary School during the month of September.

Within Monongah Elementary, a kindergarten class collected 111,000 pennies, the most out of the school. Altogether the four schools collected 274,858 pennies or roughly 2500 dollars.

As a reward, the class got to participate in the check presentation. Fairmont Federal wrote a check for 1,939 dollars, which resembles the year they were established in 1939.

The bank also provided the students with a few goodies as a reward for their hard work. Cindy Dickey, CEO of Fairmont Federal Credit Union, was happy with the results and being able to donate the money to a good cause.

"We’re really thrilled to be able to donate that to the hospital for their efforts and especially the school intervention program," Dickey said.

All of the pennies that were collected will go to the WVU Children's Hospital School Intervention Program in Morgantown,