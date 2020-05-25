Monongah hosts first-ever Memorial Day celebration

The town of Monongah set time aside Monday afternoon, like many communities, to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.

What made this special though is that this is Monongah’s first ever Memorial Day celebration.

The town honored those who have died with a performance of Taps, the National Anthem, and "God Bless the USA". Also, a 21-gun salute honored those whose names are on the town's memorial honoring those who gave their lives to defend our country.

The celebration took place not only in person, but on Facebook live as well, to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It was a great event. It’s something that certainly we need to do for our veterans, they’ve done so much for us," said Marion County delegate Mike Caputo, "but of course, I know these COVID-19 times we have to be extremely careful, and I think the town, and the mayor and his council did a tremendous job of doing that.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, people in the town of Monongah still felt it was important to find a way to celebrate the lives of their fallen heroes.

“The reason I wanted to put something on is because if it wasn’t for the veterans, I mean, they fought for our freedom." said Monongah mayor Johnboy Palmer. "So it’s just a little token of our appreciation to honor em and show them that we really appreciate em.”

Memorial Day isn’t just cookouts and a day off work. It’s a day we set aside to remember the ones who fought, so we can enjoy those freedoms.

“It’s a great thing, like I said, to respect the veterans, before us and after." said Sanford Carr, a Monongah resident and Vietnam War veteran. "The town did a good thing.”