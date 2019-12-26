Monongah woman arrested after leaving dogs with no food, water or heat, deputies say

A Monongah woman was arrested after she left her dogs with no food, water or heat, deputies said.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies, along with animal control officers, searched 36-year-old Melissa Jones' house on Camden Avenue Monday to check on the dogs.

Deputies entered the house and found four dogs at the door. One dog was injured and could not put pressure on his paw.

The floor behind the dogs was covered in feces and trash.

Deputies say they found two dead dogs and five dead puppies in the house. The dogs appeared to have starved to death.

One of the dead dogs was tied to a bed, and one was on the floor.

A dead pitbull was found in the bedroom, deputies said. The dog had been tied to the bed.

Deputies say the pitbull starved to death.

Six additional dead puppies were found inside the house, according to court documents.

Neighbors told deputies they saw Jones walking into the house Saturday, leaving the dogs in the house.

Deputies say there was no food or water for the dogs. The house had no power, water or heat and had multiple windows open.

Marion County Animal Control took custody of the remaining dogs.

Deputies got a warrant for Jones' arrest.

Jones has been charged with cruelty to animals. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set over $30,000.