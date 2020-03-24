Monongahela National Forest to close campgrounds until further notice

ELKINS, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Monongaleha National Forest has closed all developed campgrounds until further notice, according to a news release.
The reason for the closure was for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
According to a news release from Forest Services, notifications to renters who reserved sites using recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed.
Forest Services' officials are asking those to monitor the website for additional information.
"As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority," the news release said. "We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing."
Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District:
Bear Heaven Campground
Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground
Stuart Recreation Area Campground
Big Bend Campground
Gatewood Group Campground
Jess Judy Campground
Red Creek Campground
Seneca Shadows Campground
Spruce Knob Lake Campground
Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District:
Island Campground
Laurel Fork Campground
Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District:
Day Run Campground
Pocahontas Campground
Tea Creek Campground
Williams River Campsites
Blue Bend Campground
Blue Meadow Group Campground
Lake Sherwood Campground
Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District:
Big Rock Campground
Bishop Knob Campground
Cranberry Campground
Cranberry River Camp Sites
Summit Lake Campground
Williams River Camp Sites
Monongahela National Forest is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 siuation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov., according to the news release.