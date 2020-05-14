Monongalia, Marion, Harrison counties request removal from hotspot designation

Monongalia, Marion and Harrison counties have requested to be removed from "hotspot" designation.

Governor Jim Justice has not moved forward with removing the counties from the "hotspot" designation, yet.

The Monongalia County Commission requested they be removed from the "hotspot" list effective May 21.

In Mon County Commission's letter to the Governor, they requested to be designated as hotspot county because of the West Virginia University students and parents returning to get their personal property.

Mon County Commissioners wrote that in conjunction with the county taking step to fully open county offices, effective with the beginning of next week, they believe the removal of the designation is warranted assuming that continue their "progress in addressing this pandemic."

"This request was discussed with all County Officials and in coordination with the Monongalia County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lee Smith," the letter states.

Marion County's last confirmed new case of COVID-19 was on April 30.

State Public Health Officer Cathy Slemp on Thursday said officials will designate areas as "high alert" if they see non-facility-based spread of the virus. Under a "high alert" status, the state could increase support to those areas and emphasize community mitigation measures.