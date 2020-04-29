Mon County Commission asking Gov. Justice to issue order mandating use of face masks in public from May 1 to May 17

The Monongalia County Commission sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice, requesting that his office issue an Executive Order mandating use of face masks or coverings in public from May 1st to May 17th.

Commissioners say in the letter that during that time frame, they expect an influx of up to 12,000 West Virginia University students, friends and families from some areas with high COVID-19 transmission coming into the county to remove personal belongings from off campus housing.

"Given the success that Monongalia County has achieved in managing this crisis, we as commissioners are concerned that all of our good work could be reversed if we did not take maximum precautions," the commissioners wrote.

