Monongalia County Health Department aims to inform the community on diabetes

According to the CDC, over 30.3 million adults in the U.S. have diabetes, and one in four don't know they have it.

This is why health officials want to spend time informing communities about the disease and its effect.

Those who should consider getting checked for diabetes are those experiencing things like extreme thirst or hunger, blurred vision, or extreme tiredness.

These are only a few things to consider. A certified diabetes educator, Kendra Barker, said there are more steps individuals should take.

“People don't always utilize the services that are available or maybe don't know about them,” Barker said. “We have many people that don't take care of themselves,” she said.

“It could be a cost issue, it can be a lack of knowledge issue. I'm just very passionate about trying to help people with diabetes to prevent complications.”

Barker can provide testing, insurance navigation, referrals, education and tips for anyone who needs it, and every other Friday the health department offers a clinic to help people manage their diabetes.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month.