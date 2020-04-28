Monongalia County Health Department releases guidance regarding student move-out

The Monongalia County Health Department, in conjunction with West Virginia University, released guidance today in regards to students moving out of the apartment.

These measures include face coverings in public, as well as observing social distancing and hand washing. But Mon County Commissioner Tom Bloom says that cooperation from the students and their families is key to limiting spread of COVID-19

“We’re looking for help from the students to follow these guidelines. If you follow these guidelines then we will have not as much of a problem.” Bloom said.

Additional measures include students and families only in the county for a 24-hour period, and local hotels would have discounted rates during the move out period, which begins Friday and runs until May 17th.