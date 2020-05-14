Monongalia County Sheriff's Office alerts public of telephone scam

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a telephone scam circulating.

The scammer is telling victims they are from Mon Power, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The scammer is telling people they have to go to Walmart and get prepaid cards to pay their bill.

"We want citizens to know that Mon Power will never call and ask a customer to pay their bill this way," the Sheriff's Office said. "Their correspondence is always by mail."

The sheriff's office says if you get a call similar to this, to hang up on the caller.