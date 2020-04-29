Monongalia County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting incident

A woman is dead following a shooting incident on Babbling Brook Road Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Morgantown Police officers responded to a shooting at 12:45 a.m. at Babbling Brook Road off of Tyrone Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a female at the home had been shot.

EMS transported the woman to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. She died as a result of her injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says no names have been released at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7218.