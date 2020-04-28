Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who was last seen 19 days ago.

According to Mon County Chief Deputy Al Kisner, Amiya Hoopengarner, 16, was last seen on April 9 on Sugar Grove Road. She was reported missing by her father.

Hoopengarner was staying with her aunt, Kisner said.

Hoopengarner was seen wearing a light purple shirt with roses and leggings, Kisner said. She is 5'2", 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mon County Sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260 or the Mon County 911 Center. You can call the non emergency hotline at 304-599-6382.

