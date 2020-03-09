Monongalia County health officials prepared for potential Coronavirus cases

While health departments across the country search for ways to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in their communities, West Virginia health departments are still bracing for impact.

Monongalia County health officials say they're preparing for potential cases of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. (Photo: MGN)

Nobody from the Mountain State has tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 9, state health officials said. But local health officials are prepared just in case anyone tests positive for the illness, including at the Monongalia County Health Department.

Dr. Diane Gross is the Regional Epidemiologist with the MCHD.

"As a public health official, I'm very concerned," Gross said of the virus.

Her concern stems from the rapid spread of the viral respiratory infection around the world.

As of Friday afternoon, 22 states reported cases. But by Monday morning, 12 more states and the District of Columbia had cases. Ohio became the latest state reporting cases, meaning every state bordering West Virginia has residents with COVID-19.

The Monongalia County Health Department, one of the largest health departments in the state, is preparing with local health care providers along with state and federal agencies to handle any cases of the virus.

"It's much harder to stop it," Gross said of COVID-19. "People with this type of disease can be infectious before they show signs and symptoms. That means even if you stay home as soon as you're feeling sick, you may have been able to already transmit the virus by that point.

"We're concerned. That's why we're taking all these measures to stop or slow down the spread of the virus to make sure everyone has adequate access to health care."

The CDC says there's no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment.

State health officials announced Saturday they now have the ability to test for the virus in Charleston instead of sending tests away to the CDC.

Five residents have been tested so far. Two were negative; three await results.

Monongalia County health officials said residents in previously in self-quarantine locally never developed symptoms.

But if anyone does show symptoms, they should take steps before venturing out in public, Gross suggests.

"Don't just show up at your doctor," Gross said. "Call them first. Let them talk to you about what illness you're experiencing, your travel history, and if you've been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19. They can direct you in the appropriate manner."

Healthcare workers need to make preparations before they see people suspected of having COVID-19, Gross said, which includes wearing appropriate materials. Multiple healthcare workers died in China after treating COVID-19 patients.

West Virginia on Monday launched a 24/7 toll-free information hotline to field questions about the virus, the state's response, and the risk to the public. The number is 1-800-887-4304.

The Monongalia County Health Department also recently launched a website with information about COVID-19.

Health officials say the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are most at-risk for the virus and should take extra precautions.