Monongalia County man accused of sexual abusing 5-year-old girl arrested

A Morgantown man was arrested after a 5-year-old girl disclosed sexual abuse during a forensic interview, deputies say.

Kevin Harrison, 50, has been charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian.

On Feb. 25, 2020, the 5-year-old disclosed the incidents in a forensic interview at the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Monongalia County deputies said in a criminal complaint.

The victim said Harrison told her to perform sexual acts on herself while he watched, deputies said.

Court documents state the incidents happened at his home on Grafton Road.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Harrison's arrest.

Harrison is being held at North Central Regional Jail.