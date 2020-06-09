Monongalia County man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl arrested

A Monongalia County man has been arrested after he sexually assaulted an underage girl under his care, deputies say.

Caleb Wiley, 33, has been charged with sexual assault by a parent, guardian or custodian.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault of an underage person early Tuesday morning.

The girl reported that Wiley had sexually assaulted her just before she called 911, according to deputies. The victim had been staying at the residence for about a week under Wiley's care.

After further investigation by detectives, Wiley was arrested.