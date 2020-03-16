Morgantown officials suspend nonessential gov. operations

Morgantown city officials prepare for the impending threat of the coronavirus.

"We have decided to temporarily close city facilities and cancel most city public meetings, events, and programming from this time forward, Monday March 16, to Sunday, April 6," says city manager Paul Brake.

Facilities that are closing include the municipal building, city hall, and the public library.

All administrative employees will work remotely. Police reports and other administrative matters may be handled over the phone.

Essential operations such as law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel, will still be 24 hours. Special precautions will be implemented.

"We've established protocols such. If we have to make an arrest of an individual that exhibits signs of any respiratory distress or respiratory issues, they will be masked as well as the officers encountering them," says chief of police Edward Preston.

Mayor Kawecki makes his reasoning for the operational changes is clear.

"We will continue to monitor the situation. We are concerned with the welfare with this community and we will act in the best manner that we can to ensure the welfare of this community," says Kawecki.