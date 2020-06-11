More support to award Woody Williams with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Another elected official is putting his support behind the effort to award Hershel "Woody" Williams with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

According to a tweet by U.S. Representative Alex Mooney, Mooney sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting Williams be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

Mooney's letter adds to letters from four U.S. senators who also asked for Williams to receive the Medal of Freedom for his work honoring Gold Star families.

Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., sent the letter with the request to President Donald Trump in May .

Williams, a Cabell County resident, made a name for himself as a U.S. Marine in World War II for his bravery in battle.

A U.S. Navy ship was commissioned in Williams' honor in March.