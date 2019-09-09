More than 1,000 people to lose their jobs due to hospital closures

The closing of two hospitals on either side of the Ohio River in Ohio and West Virginia means nearly 1,100 workers will lose their jobs.

The layoffs are occurring at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling and sister facility East Ohio Regional hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

It's the latest blow to a region on the edge of the Rust Belt that hasn't fully benefited from the economic recovery that President Donald Trump has touted.

