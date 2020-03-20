Morgantown mother raises awareness for social distancing

We've all heard about the importance of social distancing and the change it's having in America, but a Morgantown mother of a homebound child says this is nothing new.

Autumn Johnson is a mother of three, but has a five-year-old son who is very fragile. Her son Alexander has what's called Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA. She says that she practices social distancing all the time, especially this time of year.

"Usually during cold and flu season, we socially distance ourselves as a precaution anyway," Johnson said. "So the only thing that's changed since the Coronavirus has started is that my daughter has not been in school."

However, Johnson also says that getting the supplies she needs for Alexander has been a bit of a challenge of late.

"Another way that we have been affected by it, is that the things that we buy for Alexander on a regular basis is becoming scarce." Johnson said.

Among the many needs that the Johnsons have are hand sanitizers and cleaning products.

"We need all of those things to keep Alexander safe from getting sick." Johnson said.

Johnson also added that what would equate to a cold for a normal person would be a two-week stay in the pediatric ICU for Alexander, and that Coronavirus would kill him, because there would be nothing her family could do about it.