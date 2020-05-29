Morgantown Area Partnership helping support local businesses deal with stress during pandemic

Stress levels have increased drastically since the pandemic, and a business organization is working to help small businesses and others to stay afloat.

As May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, it raises concern for how people are coping during the pandemic, especially with stress.

Those stressed out the most tend to be businesses and their employees. According to a survey by mental health provider Ginger, 7 out of 10 employees say COVID-19 has been the most stressful time of their entire professional career. This is why the Morgantown Area Partnership is lending a helping hand.

“One of the things we’ve been doing during the pandemic shutdown, as an organization, is trying to provide information or resources to our local businesses,” the president and CEO of the organization, Russ Rogerson said.

Most recently, the organization partnered with Dr. Roy Tunick from WVU to speak on stress during uncertain times.

“When your basic needs of health, shelter and so on are impacted, you’re more likely to experience stress,” Dr. Tunick said.

Through experiencing stress comes learning how to manage it. Dr. Tunick said this can be done through what he calls the psychological first aid kit, which is a strategy for reducing distress and promoting resistance and resilience.

It includes gathering data and building problem solving skills, promoting positive activities, managing reactions, have helpful thinking and build healthy connections.

So as locals work to manage stress the Morgantown Area Partnership wants to be there to provide their assistance.

The organization provides businesses with their resources on their website.