Morgantown Area Partnership launches new gift card stimulus program

As several small businesses might struggle during the pandemic, the Morgantown Area Partnership is launching a new gift card stimulus program to help support local restaurants and businesses.

"We're matching the first $1,000 for the people that buy $25 dollar gift cards and we bump each of those up for $10," said President and CEO Russell Rogerson.

Rogerson says the idea is to generate opportunities for the restaurant members to attract some business.

Get Fit Juices and Shakes is one of the businesses involved in the program. Co-Owner Ray Glymph says the opportunity is a great way to keep employees working during the pandemic.

"It almost gives us a line of credit during these troubling times," Glymph said. "We can't wait to open and if people will take advantage of these gift cards, it gives them an opportunity to use them as soon as we get open."

Rogerson says the program will help businesses with their take out options to help them stay up and running through the pandemic.

"It's our small way of getting information out that these restaurants are open they are doing take out," Rogerson said. "We're just trying to raise awareness for people to continue to spend appropriately to local businesses as everyone is trying to find their way through this economy shut down."